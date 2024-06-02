Parts of erstwhile Asifabad, Mancherial see light rains, gales

A temporary bridge built across a stream was washed away due to rains at Gundi village in Asifabad mandal, isolating the village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 08:20 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A few parts of both Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts saw light rains accompanied by gales bringing down sweltering heat wave conditions, relieving the public on Sunday.

Penchikalpet mandal registered light to very light rains. Asifabad mandal recorded light rains. A temporary bridge built across a stream was washed away due to rains at Gundi village in Asifabad mandal, isolating the village.

Also Read KCR declines govt invitation to attend Telangana State Formation Day celebrations

Locals requested the officials to take steps to restore the bridge and expedite work on a high-level bridge being dragged for over a decade.

Meanwhile, five goats were killed after being stricken by lightning at Mokkampalli village in Kannepalli mandal, while a buffalo died when the lightning struck it at Neelwai village in Vemanapalli mandal in Mancherial district.

Jannaram, Mandamarri, Mancherial, Jaipur, Bheemini mandal experienced showers coupled with gales. The brief showers cooled down the scorching heat wave conditions in the two districts, which were seeing a maxim temperatures around 45 degrees for the past few days.