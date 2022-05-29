The rise of ‘Hyderabad for Hyderabadis’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

The Mulki organisations began in the 1920s with formation of a local Osmania Graduates Association.

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Subjects League was founded in 1935 to protect the interests of the local/ Mulkis with the slogan – ‘Hyderabad for Hyderabadis’

This article is in continuation to the last article on Mulki issue in then Hyderabad state. These series of articles will help students preparing for the recruitment exams conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission and other recruitment boards.

In accordance with the 1919 Farman, Hyderabad Civil Service Committee was established and as a personnel agency it played a significant role in the management of civil services. It was independent in its functioning and no attempt was made to bring pressure on the decision-making process of the Committee. It was a multi-functional agency and closely associated with all aspects of Hyderabad Civil Service. It had to conduct examinations for the selection and placement of the candidates for the various vacancies in different departments. The administration of Hyderabad, under the reign of Mir Osman Ali Khan underwent a structural change on November 17, 1919, when the old cabinet council was dissolved and the administration of the State was entrusted by the Nizam to an executive council.

Sir Ali Imam, a ghair-mulki from Bihar, was the first president. Once again the principle of preferential treatment for subjects of the State over outsiders in administrative appointments was affirmed in a farman issued by the Nizam. The Article 39 of the regulations relating to salary, leave, pension and travelling allowances of civil servants under the Nizam’s government restricted employment to natural born subjects and residents except as authorised by the Nizam.

According to note (1) to Article 39, reads “if a person resided in the dominion for 15 years or served the government continuously for 12 years, he, his sons and his grandsons were considered to be dominion residents”. In spirit, this made no substantial change in the rules and regulations already in force. The word Mulki, used quite frequently in the Urdu circulars issued earlier, was absent in the English version of the regulations.

The Mulki organisations began in the 1920s with formation of a local Osmania Graduates Association and, in London, the Society of union and Progress. The Society was founded in 1926 by a small group of Hyderabad students studying in England, both Hindus and Muslims. The Nizam’s Subjects League was founded in 1935 under the leadership of Sir Nizamat Jung, former Minister for Political Affairs, to protect the interests of the local/ Mulkis in the administrative positions and adequate representation in decision-making bodies. Loyalty to the Nizam and to a Deccani culture and language were basic tenets of the League. It gave the slogan, ‘Hyderabad for Hyderabadis’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .