Hyderabad’s growing kiosk culture

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 02:53 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: Roadside cafes, overnight tiffin bandis, street food, pubs and resto bars, fine dining places, and mandis; though all these different food places cater to different people and different occasions, all of them had a period when they were the go-to place for everyone.

With different spots in the city being turned into a hub of kiosks, it seems like the rage these days is the kiosk culture. For the unversed, a kiosk is a small shop that is an open-fronted hut from which refreshments, tickets, and others are sold.

A few months ago, the officials at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation converted a dump yard into a hygienic kiosk hub. Vinay Nagar Colony in Masab Tank is today one of the most sort-after places for youngsters to grab a quick bite.

The place has around 12 kiosks that serve chaat, shawarma, kebabs, sweets, pizzas, burgers, Chinese dishes, and juices among others. With the vendors on one side of the road and the seating area on the other, the place encompasses the vibrant vibe of Hyderabad every evening.

Following the trend, the Hitech City metro station near the NIFT campus has turned into yet another hub of kiosks. A stretch of road along the metro station houses outlets of famous food joints in the city like the Rollazone, Ram ki Bandi and others.

Along with them, other vendors there are Sanjana’s Kitchen which sells typical ghar ka khana, Kanji Juice, My Fishing Boat which also has a dining space above their kiosk in the metro station, and zomoz that sell momos and other north Indian food.

As the Hitech City metro station is a common transit point for many young IT professionals and with most outlets being budget-friendly, the place has become happening since its inception.

With the success of vending zones like the Masab Tank Food Street, officials are working towards converting other parts of the city too to build similar zones.