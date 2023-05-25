Hyderabad Airport introduces direct flight connectivity to Frankfurt from January 16, 2024

GMR Hyderabad Airport is all set to bring in a non-stop service by Lufthansa’s maiden direct flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:56 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Airport is all set to bring in a non-stop service by Lufthansa, a major European and Star Alliance Member airline, to our very own pearl city.

Lufthansa’s maiden direct flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad will commence on January 16, 2024, with a wide- body Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner for a seamless travel experience.

The aircraft will have 26 Business Class, 21 Premium Economy and 247 Economy Class Seats. The inaugural flight to Hyderabad will take off from Frankfurt at 10 am (LT) and will reach Hyderabad at 11 pm (LT). For the return journey, the flight will depart from Hyderabad at 1 am (LT) and reach Frankfurt at 6:10 am (LT).

The eight hours thirty-minute flight will operate between Frankfurt and GMR Hyderabad Airport thrice a week i.e., Frankfurt to Hyderabad on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The return flights will depart from Hyderabad on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The new route will connect travelers from Telangana and the nearby catchment regions to Europe with its numerous cities, countries and region.