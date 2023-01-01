Patancheru MLA assures free snacks to 2,500 Class 10 students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Sangareddy: With an objective to support Class 10 students who are preparing for the annual board examinations, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has assured to provide evening and morning snacks at his expense to over 2,500 students in the constituency.

As the schools were preparing to hold special classes for students in the evening and morning from January, Mahipal Reddy held a meeting with headmasters of 35 high schools of Patancheru constituency on Sunday.

Asking teachers and students to aim at scoring 100 percent results, the MLA promised all support. Zilla Parishad Vice-chairman Prabhakar, Athma Committee Chairman Kumar Goud, Mandal Education Officers and others were present.