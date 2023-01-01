Devotees throng Yadadri temple on New Year’s Day

Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple teemed with devotees on Sunday, as many reached the temple to have darshan of the Lord on the first day of the new year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple teemed with devotees on Sunday, as many reached the temple to have darshan of the Lord on the first day of the new year.

Queue lines were packed with devotees from the early hours of the day with similar winding lines of devotees seen at the prasadam counters as well. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao also had darshan at the temple.

Speaking to the media later, Dayakar Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had developed Yadadri on par with Tirumala and that the devotees were happy over the development of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple after the formation of Telangana State. He said works of more facilities for devotees were under progress.

Uttara Dwara Darshanam would be provided to the devotees on Monday for the first time after the reopening of the temple, he added.