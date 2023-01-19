Sangareddy: Trader’s house burgled in Patancheru

Burglars stole Rs 10 lakh and gold ornaments from the house in Isnapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Representational image.

Sangareddy: Unidentified burglars stole Rs 10 lakh and gold ornaments from a house at Teja Colony in Isnapur under Patancheru Station limits.

According to the house owner Gopichand Raju, who runs a business in Insnapur area, he had left for Guntur to celebrate Sankranti with his family after locking the house. When he returned home on Thursday morning, he found the doors open. Gopichand also found cash and three tolas of gold ornaments missing from the almirah.

Following a complaint, the Patancheru Police registered a case and are investigating.