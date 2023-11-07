Patancheru seat given to Madhu for money: Kata Sudharani

Revanth Reddy and Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy accepted money for allotting the Patancheru seat to Neelam Mahdu, who joined the Congress just 10 days ago, says Kata Sudharani

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Kata Sudharani.

Sangareddy: Congress leader Kata Srinivas Goud’s wife and Congress Municipal Councillor in Ameenpur Kata Sudharani on Tuesday alleged that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy accepted money for allotting the Patancheru seat to Neelam Mahdu, who joined the Congress just 10 days ago.

In a video released by Sudharani on Tuesday, she said she had evidence of what was given for allotting the seat to Madhu against the wishes of the party workers. Sudharani said they would disclose everything to the media on Wednesday.