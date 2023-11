The court is considering the possibility of imposing a Rs 1 crore fine on every product making false claims about curing specific ailments.

The Supreme Court has issued a caution to Patanjali Ayurveda, co-founded by yoga guru Ramdev, regarding “false” and “misleading” claims in advertisements about its medicines as cures for various diseases. The court is considering the possibility of imposing a Rs 1 crore fine on every product making false claims about curing specific ailments.