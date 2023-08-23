| Patnam Mahender Reddy To Be Sworn In As Minister On Thursday

Patnam Mahender Reddy to be sworn in as Minister on Thursday

Raj Bhavan has already received information from the Chief Minister’s office about Mahender Reddy's inclusion in the Cabinet.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:06 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy will be sworn in as Minister on Thursday at 3 pm at Raj Bhavan. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will administer to him the oaths of office and of secrecy.

Raj Bhavan has already received information from the Chief Minister’s office about Mahender Reddy’s inclusion in the Cabinet.

Mahender Reddy will be taking charge as a Minister for the second time. He served as the Minister of Transport in the first Cabinet of Telangana State. He continued as a Minister till 2018. But in the last general election, he faced defeat in Tandur.

Later, Mahender Reddy was given the opportunity to become the MLC of the local bodies of the joint Rangareddy district. He won as MLC in June 2019.

Mahender Reddy was elected as Tandur MLA from 1994, 1998, 2009 and 2014.