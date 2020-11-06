Pattadar passbooks to be available in a jiffy in Telangana

The new land records management system will help farmers in a big way and they can avoid making the rounds of registrar’s office for registration

Nalgonda: P Rama Krishna, a resident of Pedda Suraram village and the first beneficiary of Dharani portal in Nalgonda district, said he was surprised after completion of the land registration and issuance of Pattadar passbook for his two acres within half an hour.

The new land records management system will help farmers in a big way and they can avoid making the rounds of registrar’s office for registration, he said.

Kodadaka Murthaiah, a farmer from Chandanpally, said after registering for a slot at Mee Seva Centre, he received a message on his mobile phone about the time and date for registration of land at the office of Tasildar-cum-Joint Sub-Registrar. When he visited the office, the registration and mutation of land was completed and he was issued Pattadar passbook within half an hour. “My case was pending for three months due to some technical issues,” he said.

Avaganti Amarender Reddy, another farmer and native of Anneparthy village, said Dharani had reduced the cost of registration of agricultural lands. After submitting all the required documents online, the registration fee was also generated automatically, he said. Earlier, for the registration of his one acre of land, he had visited the registrar’s office several times and also had to face middlemen demanding a percentage of the registration amount as bribe. “Because of this, the registration of land purchased by me was pending for a month. Through Dharani, however, I got the registration document and pattadar passbook in 20 minutes,” he added.

