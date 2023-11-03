Paucity of funds for counselling Kerala Police officials, sees 69 suicides in past 4 years

By IANS Published Date - 02:12 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Thiruvananthapuram: Paucity of funds to implement a counselling system for Kerala Police officials has led to 69 suicides and 12 suicide attempts by the serving personnel in the past four years, state police report revealed.

As per the study conducted between January 2019 to September 2023, those who died by suicide include civil police, senior civil police, grade sub inspectors and one station house official. Among the reasons for suicides include official problems besides domestic issues too.

Despite Rs 5 crore being earmarked in the state budget for the programme with NIMHANS Bengaluru, things have not moved citing fund paucity.