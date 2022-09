Pavan, Srivatsa hog limelight in Children Chess Tournaments

Published Date - 06:17 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

(Winners and runners-up with their trophies at the Sundaraiah Bhavan, Pragathi Nagar on Sunday) G Pavan Karthikeya Varma of Sanghamitra School, Nizampet and S Kumara Srivatsa of Vignan Botree School, Nizampet bagged the top honours

Hyderabad: G Pavan Karthikeya Varma of Sanghamitra School, Nizampet and S Kumara Srivatsa of Vignan Botree School, Nizampet bagged the top honours in U-15 and U-9 categories respectively in the Children Chess Tournaments held at the Sundaraiah Bhavan, Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad on Monday.

Kumara Srivatsa clinched the title with five points from as many rounds while Pavan Karthikeya and P Nagaraju tied with five points each in the U-15 category. In the tie breaker, Pavan defeated Nagaraju to emerge champion.

Results:

U-15: Winner: G Pavan Karthikeya Varma (5);

U-11 Boys: 1 C Jayaditya (4), 2 Shanmukha Abhinay (4), 3 Jaikeerth (3.5), 4 Mannan Shaik (3), 5 S Kumara Sandilya (3);

Girls: 1 Bruhathi Kondisetti (4), 2 Aditi Neti (3), 3 Lahari Payyavula (3), 4 T Chinmayee (3), 5 Deekshitha Mannepalli (2),

U-13 Boys: 1 N V Ram Saketh (4), 2 C Rishi Varma (4), 3 Sai Dharhas (4), 4 T Tajas (4), 5 Jothiradithya (3),

Girls: 1 Rambha Lekhana (3),

U-15 Boys: 1 Nagaraja Payyavula (5), 2 V Shrawan Kumar (3.5); 3 T Ashok (3), 4 B Akshay Kumar, 5 Chandu Vardhan (2);

Girls: 1 D Meghana (3), 2 J V R Bhanusree (2.5);

U-9: Winner: S Kumara Srivatsa (5);

U-7 Boys: 1 Agastya Kambhampati (3), 2 E Rithvik Nanadan (2), 3 K Sonees Sri Datta (1);

Girls: 1 Kavya Sreevalli (2), 2 Anahitha Chilumula (2), 3 V Ishika (1),

U-9 Boys: 1 Shanmukh Lakshmi Narayan (4), 2 G Naga Mukesh (4), 3 Venkat Yerneni (3.5), 4 Pranavaaditya (3), M G Yathin (3);

Girls: 1 Rishitha Sri (4), 2 L Lasyadeepika (4), 3 Anvitha (1.5).