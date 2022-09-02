Pawan Kalyan fans go berserk, destroy property worth over Rs 15 lakh in Vizag

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:51 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

File photo. Leela Mahal theatre in the city screened the movie 'Jalsa' starring Pawan Kalyan on Thursday on the occasion of the latter's birthday

Visakhapatnam: Instead of cutting the cake to celebrate the brithday of their matinee idol Pawan Kalyan, his fans have cut the sofas and chairs in a local theatre, destroying property worth over Rs.15 lakh.

Leela Mahal theatre in the heart of the city screened the movie ‘Jalsa’ starring Pawan Kalyan on Thursday on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. Some fans brought an LED screen and DJ box into the cinema hall saying that they had obtained permission from the police. This lifted the spirit of the viewers and saw more people entering the hall overcrowding it. Some of them came with beer bottles and broke them with glass pieces strewn all over the place. Later, police entered the scene to bring the situation back under control.