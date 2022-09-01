Pawan Kalyan sparkles in a regal avatar in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s latest poster

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan’s historical drama ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ helmed by reputed filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi is easily one of the most awaited films among movie buffs. Nidhhi Agerwal plays the female lead in the film presented by AM Rathnam under Mega Surya Production and produced by A Dayakar Rao.

Commemorating the birthday of Pawan Kalyan (September 2), the makers plan to unveil a special glimpse of the film at 5.45 pm tomorrow. The joy of the star’s fans knew no bounds upon hearing the news and the team is confident that they’ll live up to their expectations.

On the eve of the big day, movie buffs received a pleasant surprise from the film team. A special poster from ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ was unveiled today. In the poster, Pawan Kalyan in the titular character, sporting a rounded moustache, transports the viewers to a different era in a regal avatar, beaming with intensity while riding a chariot. The poster suggests that the protagonist is amidst a heated, war-like situation where several men are marching toward the enemy holding their weapons. This is just the perfect icing on the cake for Pawan Kalyan’s fans as they await a special glimpse from the team tomorrow.

For the unversed, the film is set in the 17th century revolving around the Mughals and the era of Qutub Shahis, and promises to be a visual feast. ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is the first-of-its-kind story in Indian cinema about a legendary outlaw and is set to transport viewers to a different world.

The pan-Indian film, set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, is being made on a huge scale. 50 per cent of the film’s shoot is complete and a new schedule will commence soon.