BJP will contest elections alone in Telangana: Laxman

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:49 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Parliamentary Board member K Laxman on Thursday said the party would contest alone whenever elections were conducted in the State.

But in Andhra Pradesh, the party would form an alliance with popular film actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena party and fight the elections, he said while responding to a question from scribes on the reports that the TDP was joining the NDA.

Addressing a press conference here, he dismissed the reports that the TDP was joining the BJP and clarified that these reports were leaked just for publicity purposes and in case if there was any such development the party would certainly inform.

He said the BJP would leave no stone unturned in trying to shift the strong opposition against the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh in favour of the party and gear up for the elections. In south India, the BJP would come to power in Telangana after Karnataka, he said.

He exuded confidence that the BJP would win the Munugode assembly constituency seat comfortably and added that the people came to a conclusion that the BJP was the only alternative party for the ruling party in the State.