Pawan Kalyan talks of grand alliance to defeat YSRC in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:16 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

File Photo: Jana Sena Party supremo Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Film actor and Jana Sena Party supremo Pawan Kalyan has reiterated that he would not allow the non-YSR Congress Party vote to be split and the Jana Sena Party-BJP combine will join hands with the opposition Telugu desam Party to dethrone the YSR Congress Party.

Talking to media persons after the JSP political affairs committee meeting in Mangalagiri on Tuesday evening, he said efforts would be on to gather the SC, ST, BC, Kpu, Balija, Ontanri, Minorities and others with progressive outlook towards this. “Jana sena-TDP, Jana Sena-BJP and Jana Sena-TDP plus the BJP would contest the elections. I cannot say as of now which of the three will happen as political strategies keep changing. Whatever it be, Jana Sena Party aims at a YSRCP-free Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

He also said that a resolution was adopted to this effect in the PAC meeting. There was no question of giving priority to a single community and in fact, there would not be any caste-bias, he stated.

“Many thought Modi and Chandrababu would not meet. Did they not meet recently? I don’t know what they spoke to each other but we cannot say what would happen in politics. KCR used to say that he would merge TRS in the Congress in the event a separate Telangana state was granted. He met Sonia Gandhi along with his family members. We don’t know what happened there but he had decided to fight it out separately,” Pawan Kalyan recalled.

Noting that most of the Chief Ministers belonged to Rayalaseema where mining to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees was going on, he wondered why the youth there still faced unemployment problems. “The place is not getting a project due to settlement culture. Seema leaders will invest in coastal Andhra but why are outsiders unable to invest in Rayalaseema? It is because they would be forced to cough money to the leaders ruling there,” he remarked.