Pawan Kalyan to resume Varahi yatra phase-4 from September 21

Published Date - 09:49 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Photo: Twitter

Vijayawada: Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan will resume the next phase of his Varahi Yatra from September 21. The Yatra will begin in Krishna district, the party announced.

Kalyan toured East Godavari and West Godavari districts and Visakhapatnam in the first three phases of the yatra. He covered 10 assembly constituencies of Godavari districts in the first phase and 5 assembly constituencies of West Godavari district in the second phase and also campaigned in Visakhapatnam from August 10 to 19.