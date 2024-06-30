Pujas performed for Lord Ram’s bow and arrow at Kondagattu shrine

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 08:22 PM

Priests performing pujas for bow and arrow at Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple on Sunday.

Jagtial: A bow and arrow made of gold and silver for Lord Ram in Ayodhya reached the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple on Sunday. Special prayers were performed to the bow and arrow at the shrine.

In order to present the bow and arrow to Bala Rama at Ayodhya, a devotee from Nizamabad, Srinivasa Sharma manufactured the bow and arrow with gold and silver. He decided to present it at Ayodhya after performing pujas in all important temples in the country. As part of it, the bow and arrow was brought to the Kondagattu shrine and performed pujas, Srinivasa Sharma said.

Temple Executive Officer Chandrashekhar, main priest Jitendra Prasad, Stanacharyulu Kapinder, Chiranjeevi and others were present.