Pawan Kalyan, Harish Shankar’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ goes on floors

A new poster featuring Pawan Kalyan in a flamboyant avatar, was unveiled by the makers. The film officially went on floors on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan has joined hands with blockbuster director Harish Shankar once again for an action entertainer titled ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, which was launched amidst pomp and fanfare recently. The much-anticipated film is bankrolled by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers. The film officially went on floors on Wednesday.

The first schedule of the film will progress at a specially erected police station set over a week featuring Pawan Kalyan and other lead actors. Cinematographer Ayananka Bose, production designer Anand Sai and director Harish Shankar extensively worked on the pre-production of the shoot and they’re confident of surpassing viewer’s expectations with an entertaining film.

A new poster of the film, featuring Pawan Kalyan in a flamboyant avatar, was unveiled by the makers and the star looks effortlessly stylish and at ease in this look. Several big names have been finalised for the film’s cast. Telugu cinema’s most happening heroine Sreeleela is on board as the leading lady while Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, ‘KGF’ fame Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, Naga Mahesh and ‘Temper’ Vamsi essay supporting roles.

Cinematographer Ayananka Bose and art director Anand Sai comprise a top-notch technical team, besides editor Chota K Prasad. Noted music director behind hits like ‘Jalsa’, ‘Gabbar Singh’, ‘Attarintiki Daredi’, ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Rangasthalam’, Devi Sri Prasad, is the composer.

Stunt director duo Ram-Lakshman choreographed the action sequences for the film which has screenplay by K Dasaradh. Leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, which backed hits like ‘Waltair Veerayya’, and ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ this year, looks set to continue their victorious run with this ambitious project.