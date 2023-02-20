Pay to get verified on Insta and Facebook

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 03:41 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: Did you always want a blue tick on your Instagram and Facebook accounts? You will now be able to pay to get the verified badge on your socials.

Meta has announced the launch of ‘Meta Verified’ a subscription model similar to Twitter Blue wherein users can get verified on Instagram and Facebook at the cost of around Rs 990 per month on the web or around Rs 1240 per month on iOS.

The Meta Verified is rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and will be coming to more countries soon.

“Users would need to provide a government ID to be verified on Facebook and Instagram. Meta Verified’s features include a verified badge, more protection from impersonation, better customer service, increased visibility and reach, and exclusive features (stickers on stories). However, Meta will not limit ads with its Meta Verified subscription,” read a blog post.

If the profile is verified, users will get a blue tick next to their names, which has become a status symbol over the years. The subscription will also offer an extra security feature to help authentic creators fight against impersonating accounts.

The company wants to build a valuable subscription for everyone, including creators, businesses, and its community. “Users verified through the old method will retain their verified badge,” added Meta.

Instagram still lets users get verified via the old method, at least in India. To apply for an Instagram blue badge, head to Settings> Account > Request verification. The platform will look at the request and get back within 24 hours.