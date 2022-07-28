PD Act invoked against three ganja smugglers in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:03 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hanamkonda: Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi has issued orders invoking provisions of the PD Act against three Ganja smugglers Kammagani Rammurthy, Kammagani Chandu and Bollikonda Rajaiah. The trio were sent to Cherlapally central jail. Police had earlier seized 65 kgs of ganja while it was being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to Parkal via Bhadrachalam two months ago.

In a press note, CP Joshi warned the people involved in the smuggling of the drugs/Ganja that PD Act cases would be booked against them. He also warned that the cases would also be registered against those consuming the drugs/ Ganja.