PD Act invoked against two human traffickers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat invoked the Preventive Detention Act order against two human traffickers including a woman here on Saturday.

The detainees identified as M Rajeshwari (27) and B Naresh (25), both residents of Sathya Nagar Colony in Uppal, clandestinely organised prostitution at rented premises hereby procuring women from West Bengal and also from other parts of Telangana.

They induced young women on the pretext of providing employment, livelihood and forced them into flesh trade, and were arrested by the police in December last year and two women were rescued from them.

The PD Act order was executed on them at the Special Prison for Women in Chanchalguda and Central Prison in Cherlapally, where they are currently lodged.

