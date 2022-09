PDS rice worth Rs 3.90 lakh seized, two arrested in Jangaon

Published Date - 07:58 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Jangaon: Task Force sleuths seized 150 quintals of PDS rice worth Rs 3.90 lakh and a mini-truck from the house of one Sadam Rajaiah of Krishnajigudem of Chilpur mandal on Thursday.

“Rajaiah along with Uradi Rajnikanth purchased PDS rice from surrounding villages and the two were selling the rice at higher prices to poultry farms in Hyderabad. The seized rice along with the suspects were handed over to Chilpur police for further action,” Additional DCP Vaibhav R Gaikwad said in a press note.

