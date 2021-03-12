Peddapalli: Auto driver’s honesty wins plaudits

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Peddapalli: An auto-rickshaw driver showcased his honesty by returning about Rs 6 lakh worth gold ornaments to the passengers who left behind their jewellery bag in his vehicle. The incident took place in Godavarikhani town on Friday.

According to police, two women passengers boarded the autorickshaw of Ajju at the municipality office and got down at Tilaknagar in the afternoon. However, they forgot to collect their jewellery bag while getting out of the vehicle and went home.

After going home at Rameshnagar for lunch, Ajjule received a viral message on WhatsApp stating that two women lost 12 tulas of gold ornaments in an auto-rickshaw they have travelled in from municipal office to Tilaknagar in the town.

On receipt of the message, Ajju searched his autorikshaw and found the bag with the gold ornaments in the rear seat of the vehicle. Then, he rushed to one town police station and handed over the bag. Police, who in turn handed over the ornaments to the owners of them, appreciated Ajju for honesty.

