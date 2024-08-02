Peddapalli: Kalwasrirampur residents stage ‘rasta roko’ over attack on doctor

Traffic on the Kalvasrirampur-Sultanabad main road came to a standstill for a while as people including youths, farmers and others participated in the protest in a big way irrespective of political affiliations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 03:52 PM

Residents of Kalvasrirampur mandal headquarters staging a 'rasta roko' on the Kalwasrirampur main road on Friday.

Peddapalli: Residents of Kalvasrirampur mandal headquarters on Friday staged a ‘rasta roko‘ on the Kalwasrirampur main road near Tahsildhar office demanding the arrest of those involved in the attack on mandal health officer Dr Mahender.

They wanted the police to arrest the accused immediately. They withdrew their protest when ASI Neelima assured to arrest the accused by evening.

Dr Mahender was attacked by unidentified persons while he was returning to Peddapalli after duty on Tuesday evening.