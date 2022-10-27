Peddapalli police bust transformers theft gang, nine arrested

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:18 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Peddapalli: Peddapalli police busted an inter-district transformer theft gang and arrested 11 persons, including two traders. The police recovered 2.07 quintals of copper wire (31 transformers), six bikes, a weighing machine and other material from them.

Producing the accused before the media on Thursday, Peddapalli DCP Chennuri Rupesh said the Sultanabad police led by SI Upender had conducted a vehicle checking at Kanukula of Sultanabad mandal on Thursday morning and found four persons Pandari Raghu, Pandari Suresh, Pandari Venkatesham and Moutam Kumaraswamy moving under suspicious circumstances. Some quantity of copper wire was also recovered from them

While Raghu, Suresh and Venkatesham belong to Munjampalli of Palakurthy mandal, Kumaraswamy is from Khilawanaparthy of Dharmaram mandal. Kumaraswamy is the buyer of copper wire. On questioning, they confessed to stealing copper wire by breaking transformers at agricultural fields. They committed 18 crimes in Dharmaram police station limits, two in Basanthnagar, three in Anthergoan, one each in Sultanabad and Julapalli and six in Velgatur of Jagtial district.

Based on the information given by them, four teams were constituted under the aegis of SIs Mahender (Basanthnagar) and Srinivas (Dharmaram). The teams arrested the remaining seven persons including a buyer. They were Vempalli Sathish, Darmaji Prabhakar, Arugula Srikanth, Mucharla Prasanth, Pandari Rajender, Arugula Rajinikanth, and another buyer Saptham Hanumanthu.

As the incidents of transformers thefts were increased in the district, Peddapalli ACP Sarangapani, CIs Indrasena Reddy (Sultanabad), and Pradeep Kumar (Peddapalli) had launched an investigation, which led to the arrests. The DCP appreciated the cops who played a vital role in cracking the case.