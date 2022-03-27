People are prepared for new concept films: Rakul Preet

Hyderabad: John Abraham-starrer Attack is all about a cybertronic humanoid super-soldier developed to combat terrorism. The film’s female lead Rakul Preet Singh agrees that it is different but the audiences are prepared for new films like this.

During the promotion of the film in Noida, Rakul talked about working in the film, which has a new concept. “The experience was great and I would just like to add that we are all prepared for films like this. We have been watching Spider-Man movies, and we have been watching all sorts of action films in recent years. We lap it up, we love them but because we haven’t seen anything in our own country, we think we are not ready for it! But if India was not ready, there wouldn’t have been such a huge market for international films.”

She added: “So, I think my whole experience became more special because I was ready to take that risk and plunge into a genre and say ‘Made in India’ but something that is international level. Attack is something that has not been seen or done before.”

Attack is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. It is based on a story by John Abraham, who stars in the film alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul. The film is scheduled to be released on April 1.

Meanwhile, Rakul started a new fitness challenge on Instagram and nominated actors Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez. “#Attackchallenge is here! I nominate @tigerjackieshroff @jacquelinef143 to take up my challenge on #mainnahituttna and continue the chain. Make killer workout videos and tag us and I will share the best videos! Come on guys let’s #attack #attackonapril1 #MainNaiTuttna #Attack #AttackChallenge (sic),” she captioned a video of her killing it in the gym.

