People living peacefully because of CM’s efforts: Meena Upender

Stepping up her campaign, Meena Upender visited several areas of the division and interacted with the residents on Monday

By | Published: 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has won the hearts of the poor and the downtrodden with a slew of welfare initiatives, said Neredmet division TRS candidate K Meena Upender Reddy. Stepping up her campaign, Meena Upender visited several areas of the division and interacted with the residents on Monday.

“Development is possible only with the TRS party. There have been no communal strife, no clashes and no curfews and people are living peacefully and happily because of the steps taken by our Chief Minister,” she said. Meena also cautioned voters of the designs of the opposition parties to disturb the peace and harmony of Hyderabad.

“Exercise your franchise to those who will ensure the progress of Hyderabad,” she said, while pointing out various ways in which the TRS was extending a helping hand to different sections of people who faced hardships during the lockdown. “Our government ensured distribution of rice and essentials during the lockdown. Where were these opposition party leaders when people were in distress?” she asked. Accompanied by party leaders and workers, she held a door-to-door campaign at JJ Nagar, Vivekanandanagar and other areas of Neredmet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .