People look forward to Pawan Kalyan’s visits: Nadendla Manohar

Visakhapatnam: People in the state are keen that the Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan should visit their areas as they believed only he could deliver, according to JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, he said that the state government, after learning that the film actor would visit Annamayya district, immediately credited the relief money to the accounts of the project victims there. “Now they want Pawan Kalyan to visit the place again as they feel they would be sanctioned houses,” he stated.

Manohar also alleged that the APSRTC had been converted into YSRCP RTC transporting people to party programmes, and for questioning the land grabbing of 14 acres, Jana Sena worker Suresh was attacked.

He also announced the Pawan Kalyan would address youth at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on January 12 in a `Yuvasakthi’ programme to provide guidance for their future.