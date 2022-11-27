No need for PM, I can handle YSRCP: Pawan Kalyan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

File Photo

Mangalagiri: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has expressed the wish that those who gave a thought for the youth should come as rulers.

Addressing the victims of Ippatam village to whom he gave away cheque for Rs.1 lakh at the JSP office here on Sunday, the film star said his was not a `rowdy sena but a revolutionary army’. “We aiming at a corruption free nation and state and will fight for achieving it till my last breath,” he stated.

Pawan Kalyan also wondered if YSR Congress Party was a political party or terror outfit as they were threatening his followers. “Can’t others help us? Can’t we do politics? We certainly will, and show it. We will break the feudalistic bastions,” he thundered.

Noting that he never hated other communities, he alleged that whenever he said something, the leaders from his own community were engaged to censure him which exposed their meanness.

On his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the JSP president said that he had met the Prime Minister three or four times since 2014 and only the nation’s security and protection of the common man figured in his talks.

“I will not go to Delhi like you and complain. If I want to hit YSRCP, I will not do it after informing the PM. I will do it myself. This is my land. I am an Andhrite and thrash it out here. I am not in power. Why target me?,” he asked.