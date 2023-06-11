Election Commission failed to stop disruptive forces spreading hate, says CM KCR

If the BRS comes to power at the Centre, it would ensure 24-hour electricity to the people of India in two years, said K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:43 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a sharp criticism of multiple issues plaguing the democratic system in the country, Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the Election Commission had failed in stopping disruptive forces going all out to win the elections fanning the flames of hatred and wooing the gullible with false promises that can seldom be fulfilled.

Welcoming prominent leaders who joined the BRS from different political parties in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, he said the need of the hour in the country was a qualitative change in the political arena. In an obvious reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party for its communal agenda and the Congress for its false promises, he said the Election Commission had failed to prevent such forces from carrying on with their dangerous agenda. The desired changes could be brought about only with the coming together of the people and intellectuals with a resolve to achieve this.

“India wants change and intellectuals should think in this direction. The intelligentsia should come together in accordance with the aspirations of the people,” he said, adding that there was a need for the unity of ‘dil wale’ and ‘dimakh wale’,

He pointed out that the country was endowed with abundant natural resources such as water, land, coal reserves and favourable climate. Despite all this, it was sad that the country’s farmers were still dying by suicide. The reason for this was the lack of focus on part of the rulers at the Centre. All communities including Dalits and Bahujans were subjected to injustice in 75 years of independent India.

He felt that changing political parties was the not the option. If one party was defeated, another party would come in its place. It was a mere change in the names. The names of leaders in power would change. But nothing would change in the fortunes of the people, he said, making it clear that it was the responsibility of the people to form governments that could bring change in the way of functioning.

“Naam badalne se kuch nahi hota. Kaam badalna chahiye,” he said.

Reiterating that if the BRS came to power at the Centre, it would ensure 24-hour electricity to the people of India in two years, Chandrashekhar Rao said the BRS was not just a political party but a mission to change India.

Pointing out that the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day were going on, the Chief Minister explained schemes like Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free electricity for farmers and the pension schemes being implemented in Telangana. If these could be implemented successfully in Telangana, why were they not being implemented in Madhya Pradesh, he asked, stating that the Centre should be questioned on this.

“We have to solve our problems and not wait for others,” he added.

Meanwhile, the influx of senior political leaders, intellectuals, social groups and others into the BRS has gained momentum, not just from Maharashtra, but from Madhya Pradesh as well. From Madhya Pradesh, the appointment of former MP Buddhasen Patel as the coordinator for Madhya Pradesh BRS, led to former MLAs and around 200 key political leaders including public representatives joining the BRS party in the presence of Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday. He welcomed them into the party fold offering them the pink scarf.