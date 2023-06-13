SECI to set up 400 MW wind power projects in Telangana

SECI will select project developers through a Request for Selection document for setting up the 2,500 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects under the tranche XV of tariff-based competitive bidding

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has invited tenders for setting up wind power projects with a combined capacity of 2,500 megawatts across the country. Of these, projects with a total capacity of 400 MW will be in three districts of Telangana.

According to information available, the projects to produce 400 MW will be set up at Nizamabad, Rangareddy and Medak districts, while from rest of the projects include 300 MW at Karur in Tamil Nadu, 1,200 MW at Koppal, Gadag, Bidar, Bijapur, Devangiri and Chitradurga in Karnataka, 300 MW at Kurnool and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, and 300 MW at Solapur, Dhule and Parli of Maharashtra.

SECI will select project developers through a Request for Selection (RfS) document for setting up the 2,500 MW Inter State Transmission System (ISTS)-connected wind power projects under the tranche XV of tariff-based competitive bidding. The projects will be connected to the ISTS network in five States – Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Currently, Telangana’s total installed capacity from wind power is 128 MW including 100 MW from Pargi windmills and 28 MW from windmills on the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway near Zaheerabad.

The commercially exploitable potential of wind energy in India is estimated to be more than 200 gigawatt (GW). As of May 2022, the total installed capacity of wind power was 41 GW. Most of the wind energy potential of India is available in eight States including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

According to Energy department officials, solar energy has been prioritised over wind energy, despite import dependence in the solar sector. From March 2014 to May 2022, the installed capacity of wind power in the country has increased by 93 percent as compared to a 2064 percent increase in solar power.

India currently has a total renewable energy capacity of 168.96 GW (as on February 2023) with about 82 GW at various stages of implementation and about 41 GW under tendering stage. This includes 64.38 GW Solar Power, 51.79 GW Hydro Power, 42.02 GW Wind Power and 10.77 GW Bio Power.

Tamil Nadu led the States with a total installed wind capacity of 10 GW, while Gujarat came in a close second with a 9.9 GW cumulative installed capacity. Karnataka and Maharashtra’s total installed wind capacity stood at 5.2 GW and 5 GW, respectively. Rajasthan stood fifth on the list with a cumulative installed wind capacity of 5.1 GW followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4 GW. Madhya Pradesh ended up in seventh place with a total installed wind capacity of 2.8 GW.

Renewable energy

* Total renewable energy capacity: 168.96 GW

* Solar Power: 64.38 GW

* Hydro Power: 51.79 GW

* Wind Power: 42.02 GW

* Bio Power: 10.77 GW

Installed Wind Capacity in Different States:

*Tamil Nadu: 10 GW

* Gujarat: 9.9 GW

* Karnataka: 5.2 MW

*Maharashtra: 5.2 MW

*Rajasthan: 5.1 GW

* Andhra Pradesh: 4 GW

* Madhya Pradesh: 2.8 GW