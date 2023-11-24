People of Mancherial indebted to KCR, says Diwakar Rao

Nadipelli Diwakar Rao stated that KCR created an inevitability which forced the Congress-led Centre to form a separate state

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Mancherial: BRS candidate Nadipelli Diwakar Rao said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao achieved a separate state by following peaceful means on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi who led the Independence movement. Addressing a rally in Naspur mandal centre on Friday, Rao said that Chandrashekhar Rao made the then union government to carve out Telangana state by staging peaceful protests for 14 years.

He stated that Rao created an inevitability which forced the Congress-led Centre to form a separate state. Chandrashekhar Rao is a matchless politician and steered Telangana to unprecedented development, he remarked.

He further said that People reposed faith in Rao for leading the Telangana movement. union ministers hailed welfare schemes and developmental activities implemented in Telangana. The state is witnessing growth on many fronts even as the union government did not sanction due funds. The credit goes to Chandrashekhar Rao.

Diwakar Rao said that people of Mancherial were indebted forever to the Chief Minister for converting it to district, creating a medical college, a high-level bridge across Godavari between Mancherial and Anthargaon village, a lift-irrigation project at Padthanpalli village in Hajipur mandal. He stated that Rao revived the dependent scheme, helping 12,000 kin of coal miners to get jobs.

The MLA thanked Chandrashekhar Rao for giving titles to occupants of lands owned by SCCL, realising the long pending dream of 3,500 poor families. He sought Rao to grant funds to construct retaining walls across Rallavagu and Godavari river to prevent inundation of low-lying areas in the town. He wanted the Chief Minister to take steps to widen a railway bridge, establish an IT hub and engineering college for Mancherial.

Government Whips Balka Suman, Bhanu Prasad Rao, MLC Madusudhana Chary, MP Venkatesh Netha, former MLA G Aravinda Reddy, TGBKS leader Venkat Rao, former minister Boda Janardhan, DCMS chairman T Lingaiah, District Libraries Chairman R Praveen and many others were present.