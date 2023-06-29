People of Medak will miss singer Saichand

Sangareddy: The people of Medak, and political leaders from the district, will miss the presence of Veda Saichand the most than anyone else.

Saichand’s presence used to be a must in all the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) public meetings in the district for over a decade. The last public meeting he participated in Medak district was just a week ago at Patancheru where Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressed the gathering after laying the foundation for a super speciality hospital. Though Saichand had actively participated in the Telangana movement as a folk singer, his bonding with Finance Minister T Harish Rao strengthened post the formation of Telangana.

Saichand not only entertained the crowd during public meetings, but he also had his own way of exposing the Opposition. Uniquely highlighting the work of the BRS government and the Chief Minister’s role in the movement and reconstruction of Telangana, Saichand used to hold the crowd together for hours until the chief guest arrived. BRS leaders used to insist on his presence even at their constituency level meetings. Such was the demand for him and his bonding for Medak district people.

Saichand also played a vital role in the 2014 and 2018 election campaigns of the BRS in the district, with Harish Rao sometimes delaying his speech watching the response from the crowd to Saichand’s songs.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said Saichand used to do half the work they wanted to do during the public meetings by exposing the lies of the Opposition parties efficiently and explaining how committed the BRS leadership was to the welfare of the people.

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy said he could not imagine conducting a public meeting without Saichand since he was part of every public meeting he organised during the last decade.

Medak BRS leaders said Harish Rao would feel the loss the more than anyone else because Saichand had such a strong bonding with him.