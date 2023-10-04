People should be alert about Cong, BJP political tourists : Gangula

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar asked people to be alert about the Congress and BJP leaders, who would approach them only during the time of elections.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 07:24 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Karimnagar: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar asked people to be alert about the Congress and BJP leaders, who would approach them only during the time of elections. Terming Congress and BJP leaders as political tourists, he said they would disappear soon after elections. So, people should decide whether they want the leaders to always be in the public or disappear after polls.

Moving always in public, he was taking steps to solve the problems of the people. The Congress ticket aspirant from Karimnagar had a rowdy sheet against him as there were nearly 50 cases registered against him. If the congress candidate was elected, he would grab public lands too, the Minister said. Kamalakar made these comments after laying foundations for various developmental works to be taken up with Rs 133 crore in Karimnagar town on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the need to protect Telangana which was achieved after a long struggle, he said Andhra leaders were now trying to enter the state. Coal, power, water and revenue of Hyderabad would be shifted to Andhra Pradesh if either Congress or BJP was voted to power in the state.

Telangana would go 50 years back if the people made a mistake by electing other political parties. He said development was a continuous process and asked people to re-elect the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the third time.