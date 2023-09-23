Night food courts to be opened after Ganesh immersion in Karimnagar

Though the actual date is not yet finalized, the inauguration will be done either on September 29 or 30.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 06:43 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Karimnagar: Stage is set for the inauguration of night food courts in Karimnagar town. The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, which recently completed the auction of stalls, is making arrangements for the inauguration of the food courts after Ganesh immersion.

Though the actual date is not yet finalized, the inauguration will be done either on September 29 or 30. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar will inaugurate the food courts, according to officials.

Completing all pending works, MCK had invited tenders from interested traders, who participated in the auction by paying Rs.2 lakh for each stall. Eight stalls, four each of veg and non-veg stalls, were allocated to traders.

Though Karimnagar town is being developed on all fronts as part of the Smart City programme, night life was near to non-existent in the city. If people came out at night during the weekends and holidays, chances were that they would find no eateries since all business establishments were pulling the shutters down by 10 pm.

To change this and to inject some life into the nights, corporation authorities came up with the idea of night food courts. First among these will be a food court near the Satavahana University on the Karimnagar-Mallapur road.

To operate from 6 pm to midnight every day, there would be eight stalls, four each of veg and non-vegetarian stalls in the food court.

Seating arrangements, drinking water facility, a garden with flower bearing trees, a play area for children, washrooms for men and women, vehicle parking and other facilities are also developed. Since the foot court would run in the night time, authorities have also set up CCTV cameras to check any untoward incidents.

Similar food courts will be developed in other parts of the town as well.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Mayor Y Sunil Rao said they were making arrangements for the inauguration of food courts after Ganesh immersion since all the works were completed. Moreover, the auction of all eight food courts was also completed and allocated to traders, he said.