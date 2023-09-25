Gangula urges Centre to reconsider new KYC provisions

In a letter to union Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday, Kamalakar highlighted the unique challenges faced by Telangana in implementing these new provisions, given its history of significant migration of its population to areas such as Mumbai and Bhiwandi due to the prolonged injustice meted out to the region in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh by the previous regimes.

File Photo

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar raised concerns over the implementation of new Know Your Customer (KYC) provisions in food security cards (ration cards) mandated by the Central government. He urged the union government to reconsider these provisions from a humanitarian perspective.

The Minister explained that the recent KYC regulations have exacerbated the difficulties faced by people of Telangana, especially those from the erstwhile districts of Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Medak, and also Mahabubnagar where a large number of people had migrated to other States and countries for livelihood. He reminded that the primary duty of any government to protect its citizens’ interests. However, the new KYC provisions were detrimental to the interests of these migrant workers from Telangana, he added.