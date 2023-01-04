People want Telangana Model of development: Vemula

Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said people of Andhra Pradesh have been openly demanding schemes of Telangana to be implemented in their State

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy inaugurated a 10,000 metric tonne warehouse constructed at a cost of Rs.8.40 crore in Sikandarpur village of Bhingal Mandal on Wednesday.

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said the successful implementation of welfare programmes such as 24-hour free power to farmers, Rythu Bandu and Dalit Bandhu in Telangana has grabbed the attention of the nation and people now wanted these to be implemented in their States as well.

Speaking after inaugurating a 10,000 metric tonne warehouse constructed at a cost of Rs 8.40 crore in Sikandarpur village of Bhingal Mandal on Wednesday, the Minister said people of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have been openly demanding schemes of Telangana to be implemented in their State.

Initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had led to cultivated area and grain production in the State increasing by 3 times in the last eight years. He reminded that warehouses with capacities running into lakhs of metric tons were constructed to store grains in advance. In Balkonda constituency, there was not godown in the past, but now godowns with a capacity of 40,000 metric tonnes were constructed at a cost of Rs.25 crore.