People will teach a lesson to BRS if they make attempts to destabilise Cong govt: Ponnam

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders of failing to learn from past electoral setbacks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Siddipet: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were not learning from their mistakes though they were taught a lesson in elections. Prabhakar alleged that some BRS leaders were claiming to dethrone the Congress government.

He has said that the people of Telangana have taught them a lesson in elections as they had encouraged defections earlier. Prabhakar said he it was very painful to see some senior BRS leaders making such objectionable comments just a week after they had lost the elections. However, he has said that people would teach a much stronger lesson to BRS if they made any such attempt.

The Minister, who was on his way to his constituency headquarters in Husnabad after taking charge as BC Welfare Minister, has stopped at Gajwel for a while on Monday. Speaking to news reporters, he has said that some BRS leaders were talking about the delay in releasing the Rythu Bandhu incentive just a week after the Congress government was formed.

However, Prabhakar has said that the BRS government also released the incentive in December last week every time. The Minister has said that the Congress government will also release the Rythu Bharosa by December last week. He has said the government will keep the six guarantees promise within 100 days as announced during the election campaign.

The Minister has said that they had already implemented the two promises within two days after Congress came to power. Prabhakar has said that the former minister chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao never met people during his tenure. Congress leaders Tumukunta Narsa Reddy, Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, Pujala Harikrishna and others were present. Earlier, Prabhakar had garlanded the statue of Dr YS Rajashekhar Reddy at Devarayamjal village in Medchel-Malkajigiri district on his way.