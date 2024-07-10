Nizamabad: Collector asks officials to set up control rooms to manage outbreak of diseases

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu directed officials to set up a control room for management of disease outbreaks and coordination of preparedness to handle health emergencies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 05:08 PM

Nizamabad Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu directed officials to set up a control room for management of disease outbreaks and coordination of preparedness to handle health emergencies.

Stating that as there was a possibility of malaria, chikungunya, diarrhea and viral fevers to prevail during the rainy season, he asked the officials to take precautionary measures. “As soon as the information regarding seasonal diseases is received at the control room, the medical teams should be informed and measures should be taken on a war footing,”he said.

The collector directed all government hospitals and primary health centres to be prepared with required human resources, testing kits, lab consumables, drugs, chemicals, equipment and other logistics for treatment and management of disease outbreaks.