People’s representatives call on CM KCR, extend New Year greetings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:53 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Several people’s representatives called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and extended new year greetings at Pragati Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Prominent among them were MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Chanti Kranti Kiran, Ramulu Naik, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, MLCs Baswaraju Saraiah, Thatha Madhu, Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and others participated. The Chief Minister extended birthday greetings to MLC Shambipur Raju and Telangana State Sahitya Academy chairman Juluru Gowri Shankar who met him. On the occasion, the Chief Minister released the book ‘Ee Samaram Samarasyam Kosam’ written by Gowri Shankar.

Meanwhile, Thota Chandrasekhar who was appointed as the BRS Andhra Pradesh president two days ago, met BRS President and Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan. The duo are learnt to have discussed the measures to be taken for strengthening the party and other issues in Andhra Pradesh. BRS Andhra Pradesh leader Chintala Parthasarathy and others also attended the meeting.