Reach out to people at grassroots level, Puvvada tells BRS cadres

Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with Sathupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah addressed the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam in Khammam district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking at BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam at Ramanujavaram of Sathupalli constituency of Khammam district on Friday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar asked the public to be wary of evil forces that were making attempts to destabilise the Telangana government.

The BRS government has been working tirelessly for the progress of the State by introducing many welfare schemes. But some forces were trying to defame the government and it was the public’s responsibility to stand by the government.

Ajay Kumar along with Sathupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah addressed the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam at Ramanujavaram village of Sathupalli constituency of Khammam district on Friday.

The MLA was working hard to provide NSP water till the last acre in Khammam district.

But some leaders, who failed to care for people, were now trying to reach out to people as the elections were approaching and such leaders have to be rejected, he said.

Because of the pro-farmer steps taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State was able to produce food grains to feed its population of over four crore. In addition to that the State was supplying food grains to many other States, Ajay Kumar noted.

At the time when the UPA government led by Congress was backing out on its promise to create separate Telangana, Chandrashekhar Rao risked his life by taking up a hunger strike and achieved Telangana State, he reminded.

After the formation of the BRS government Telangana witnessed rapid progress in all fields. Telangana has become a model for other States in terms of development and welfare. But opposition parties were making false allegations against the government.

The BRS cadres have to reach out to people in villages by door to door visits explaining the government’s achievements and garner support for the BRS in the upcoming elections, Ajay Kumar suggested.