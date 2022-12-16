Person booked for obtaining illegal water connection in Hyderabad

The vigilance officials of HMWS&SB book one person for fraudulently obtaining two water connections
Hyderabad: The vigilance officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Friday booked a case against a person for fraudulently obtaining two water connections from the water board pipelines located in Rahimpura, Puranapul. The case was booked at Mangalhat Police Station.
The HMWS&SB in a press release appealed people to report illegal water connections and domestic water connections being used for commercial purposes, by dialing 9989998100 or 9989992268.