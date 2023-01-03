Pet Yoga event to be organised in Hyderabad from January 27

Three of these sessions, each with 25 participants, are scheduled for each day and last for roughly 45 minutes to an hour.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Pawga offers people Yoga classes with Indian-breed puppies. At the end of the session, you can even adopt the puppy.

Hyderabad: It is already quite calming to consider doing Yoga. What if your furry friend could join you on the journey? Pawga – started by Subhashree Madhavan, Swathi Renugopal, and Sinduja Krishnakumar – offers people Yoga classes with Indian-breed puppies. At the end of the session, you can even adopt the puppy.

The first-ever Pets Yoga event will take place in Hyderabad from January 27 to 29 at the Hitex Exhibition Center. Three of these sessions, each with 25 participants, are scheduled for each day and last for roughly 45 minutes to an hour.

“We began Pawga during the Covid-19 pandemic because it allowed us to conduct a lot of research. We wanted to know if people would embrace this idea because Yoga is typically practised in silence, which is impossible when there are puppies present. However, following our first session, we received a tremendous response,” said Subhashree Madhavan.

Everyone can join in the Yoga sessions because they are designed for beginners. Although it is not required to adopt a puppy 100 per cent, a portion of ticket price will be donated to an animal shelter.

“Pet Yoga is not just stress-relieving for humans, but also for the puppies. For the first 10 minutes, some of the puppies are scared and shiver, but after some time, you can watch them having the time of their lives. It is a magical experience to be a part of,” added Subhashree.

Pawga was first started in Chennai and Bengaluru. Post Hyderabad, sessions are planned in cities like Mumbai, Cochin, and Coimbatore. The puppies at the Hyderabad session will come from People for Animals (PFA), and Pawga does a thorough background check on the adopter.

