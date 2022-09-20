PFI cadres trained to eliminate targets by attacking vital body parts: NIA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) underwent training in eliminating their targets by attacking the vital body parts, said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its remand report pertaining to the four persons who were arrested on Monday.

Syed Yahiya Sameer, 21, a resident of Autonagar in Nizamabad, Feroz Khan, 22, a resident of Shantinagar in Adilabad, Mohammed Osman, 34, a resident of Shamirpet and Mohammed Irfan, 33, a resident of Hussainpura in Karimnagar district, were arrested by the NIA after carrying out raids in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the NIA, the quartet was interrogated in detail in connection with their role in the crime but they denied their involvement in the case. On being confronted with the facts related to their role in the case, the quartet started expressing their non-cooperation with the investigation and started giving evasive replies.

The quartet were deliberately trying to mislead the investigation by withholding the crucial information about the other accused and physical exercise training session organized in Autonagar where the PFI cadres were trained in eliminating the targets by attacking the vital body parts.

At this point, the NIA felt the need to interrogate them in the police custody to elicit the actual facts related to the case. It was also apprehended that the four persons might escape from the process of law since they came to know that legal action has been initiated against them, the NIA said.

It said the searches were carried out at 38 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to collect more evidence about the involvement of the PFI cadres in the case. It seized Rs.8.31 lakh in cash, digital devices and other documents during the searches.

The NIA is also examining the bank account details of the arrested persons along with half a dozen persons, who attended questioning at the NIA office here.