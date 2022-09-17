Telangana: NIA books 27 for organising training camps to commit terrorist acts

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad unit of National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against one Abdul Khadar and 26 other persons from Nizamabad district for allegedly conspiring to wage a war against the Central government apart from recruiting the members of Popular Front of India (PFI) and organising camps for imparting training to commit terrorists’ acts.

They also formed an unlawful assembly and promoted enmity between different groups on the basis of religion. They were also involved in activities disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, the NIA said in its FIR.

According to FIR, the Central Government has received information regarding registration of an FIR dated July 4, 2022 at Nizamabad police station under Sections 120B, 121A, 153A and 141 read with 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 13(1)(b) of UA(P) Act against Abdul Khader and 26 other persons.

They allegedly indulged in anti-national activities in a house at Autonagar in Nizamabad. On searching the house, a flexi with a name of PFI, bamboo sticks, white board, nunchucks, one podium, notebooks, handbooks and two cell phones were seized by Telangana police.

This amounts to a conspiracy to wage war against the Central government.

During further inquiry, owner of the said house, Abdul Khader admitted that in lieu of financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh promised by some accused persons belonging to PFI, he had constructed a portion on the roof of his house and allowed the premises to be used for imparting training to the cadres of PFI and the meeting of the organisation.

The PFI members started coaching and physical exercises for the youth in the name of karate classes and used to provoke them against a particular community with hate speeches. They recruited the members of PFI and organised camps for imparting training for committing terrorist acts.

The Telangana police, later, added Sections 18A and 18(B) of UA(P) Act in the case.