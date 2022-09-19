NIA arrests four persons after raids in Telangana, AP

Published: Updated On - 11:01 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: A day after detaining four persons in connection with a case registered for allegedly conspiring to carry out terrorist activities, the NIA on Monday arrested them and produced before the special court for NIA cases in Nampally here.

The arrested persons belong to Bodhan, Adilabad, and Jagtial in Telangana and Buchireddypallem in Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh. The quartet was detained by the NIA after simultaneous raids carried out by the NIA at 38 locations in Telangana and AP since early on Sunday. The NIA seized Rs 8.31 lakh in cash, digital devices, and other documents during the raids. The NIA also widened the probe into the case by examining the fund trail of the four arrested persons. Sources said the NIA was mainly focusing on the funds generated by the four persons, who were already arrested by the Nizamabad district police in July 2022. This apart, the investigators are examining the cash transaction details of the quartet arrested by the NIA after seizing their bank passbooks.

Out of 38 locations in Telangana and AP, the NIA conducted searches at 23 locations in Nizamabad where the case was first registered in July. All those who got notices from the NIA on Sunday appeared before it at its office in Khanenmet in Madhapur on Monday for questioning in the case.

At a separate press conference here, the PFI representatives condemned the raids conducted by the NIA in Telangana and AP and termed them illegal.