PhD awarded to KITS faculty Hanumanthu Bhukya

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:38 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Warangal: An Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (Networks) Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITS), Hanumanthu Bhukya, was awarded a PhD degree by the Kakatiya University, Warangal.

In a press note, KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said Hanumanthu had submitted his Ph.D thesis titled “Map Reduce framework driven Rough-sets based classification models for big data analytics”. He did his research work under the supervision of Dr M Sadanandam, Associate Professor and Principal, KU College of Engineering and Technology for Women.

“Hanumanthu has developed a novel approach for classifying big data with data uncertainty and columnar format. The aim of the thesis is to develop an enhanced approach for distributed learning systems using MRCF driven Rough set classification, which can address major data uncertainty issues and handle columnar data formats with applicability in real-time domains” Ashoka Reddy said.