KITS students celebrate heritage at Warangal Fort

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:54 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

KITSW MDF members at Warangal Fort on Sunday.

Hanamkonda: The members of the Music Dance Fine Arts (MDF) Club of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW) have conducted a memorable event – the Heritage Celebration and Artistic Legacy at the historic Warangal Fort on Sunday commemorating the World Heritage Week, said Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy.

In a statement, Reddy emphasized the significance of the talented artists who brought the fort’s historical essence to life through live sketching, encapsulating its intricate details and cultural richness. Collaborating with USK Warangal (Urban Sketchers), students from KITSW immersed themselves in this creative process, forging a deeper connection with the heritage of the fort. The event served as a vibrant tribute, underscoring the imperative need to preserve and cherish the world’s cultural treasures.

Reddy also stressed the importance for budding engineers to cultivate self-motivation and passion, underscoring the role of the younger generation in safeguarding India’s rich heritage and culture.

Dean Student Affairs, Prof V Shankar, Associate Dean M Narsimha Rao, Dr D Prabhakara Chary, faculty members, MDF Club student representatives and others were present.